CONTES ET FRISSONS

Claret Hérault

La municipalité de Claret et l’association Il m’était fée conter proposent une matinée enchantée placée sous le signe des histoires, de la magie et des frissons, entre contes mystérieux et douceurs sucrées.

L’association des parents d’élèves de Claret invite petits et grands à une boum d’Halloween pleine de musique, de rires et de frissons. Au programme danses, maquillages, gourmandises et surprises dans une ambiance joyeusement effrayante. .

Claret 34270 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 02 93 80

English :

The municipality of Claret and the Il m?était fée conter association are offering an enchanted morning of stories, magic and thrills, with mysterious tales and sweet treats.

German :

Die Gemeinde Claret und der Verein Il m?étais fée conter bieten einen zauberhaften Vormittag im Zeichen von Geschichten, Magie und Gänsehaut, zwischen geheimnisvollen Erzählungen und süßen Leckereien.

Italiano :

Il Comune di Claret e l’associazione Il m?était fée conter propongono una mattinata incantata di storie, magia ed emozioni, con racconti misteriosi e dolciumi.

Espanol :

El ayuntamiento de Claret y la asociación Il m’était fée conter proponen una mañana encantada de cuentos, magia y emoción, con misteriosas historias y dulces golosinas.

