Contes Nomades Bretoncelles
Contes Nomades Bretoncelles samedi 21 mars 2026.
Contes Nomades
Haute Planche Bretoncelles Orne
2026-03-21 20:00:00
2026-03-21
2026-03-21
Contes nomades par Patrick Fischmann au lieu-dit Les Hautes Planches, dans le cadre du Festival Nomade du Perche.
Participation libre. .
Haute Planche Bretoncelles 61110 Orne Normandie +33 6 20 14 43 63 festivalnomadeduperche@gmail.com
English : Contes Nomades
