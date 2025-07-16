CONTES NUS PIEDS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

CONTES NUS PIEDS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher mercredi 16 juillet 2025.

CONTES NUS PIEDS

Place du foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-16

fin : 2025-07-16

Date(s) :

2025-07-16

Lecture de contes dès 4 ans. Goûter offert.

Lecture de contes dès 4 ans. Goûter offert. .

Place du foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 12 41

English :

Storytelling for ages 4 and up. Complimentary snack.

German :

Märchenlesung ab 4 Jahren. Kostenloser Imbiss.

Italiano :

Letture di storie per bambini dai 4 anni in su. Merenda gratuita.

Espanol :

Lectura de cuentos a partir de 4 años. Merienda gratuita.

L’événement CONTES NUS PIEDS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan