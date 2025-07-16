CONTES NUS PIEDS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher
CONTES NUS PIEDS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher mercredi 16 juillet 2025.
CONTES NUS PIEDS
Place du foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-16
fin : 2025-07-16
Date(s) :
2025-07-16
Lecture de contes dès 4 ans. Goûter offert.
Lecture de contes dès 4 ans. Goûter offert. .
Place du foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 12 41
English :
Storytelling for ages 4 and up. Complimentary snack.
German :
Märchenlesung ab 4 Jahren. Kostenloser Imbiss.
Italiano :
Letture di storie per bambini dai 4 anni in su. Merenda gratuita.
Espanol :
Lectura de cuentos a partir de 4 años. Merienda gratuita.
L’événement CONTES NUS PIEDS Saint-Chély-d’Apcher a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par 48-OT Margeride en Gévaudan