CONTES NUS PIEDS Saint-Germain-de-Calberte vendredi 18 juillet 2025.

Espace Lauriol Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère

Début : 2025-07-18 15:30:00

fin : 2025-07-18

2025-07-18

Contes nus pieds et goûter offert par la bibliothèque municipale.

Venez assister à une séance de contes nus pieds, suivie d’un goûter offert par la bibliothèque municipale. .

Espace Lauriol Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 45 81 94

English :

Barefoot storytelling and snack provided by the public library.

German :

Barfußmärchen und ein von der Stadtbibliothek angebotener Snack.

Italiano :

Narrazione a piedi nudi e merenda a cura della biblioteca comunale.

Espanol :

Cuentacuentos y merienda a cargo de la biblioteca municipal.

