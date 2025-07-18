CONTES NUS PIEDS Saint-Germain-de-Calberte
CONTES NUS PIEDS
Espace Lauriol Saint-Germain-de-Calberte Lozère
Gratuit
Début : 2025-07-18 15:30:00
fin : 2025-07-18
2025-07-18
Contes nus pieds et goûter offert par la bibliothèque municipale.
Venez assister à une séance de contes nus pieds, suivie d’un goûter offert par la bibliothèque municipale. .
Espace Lauriol Saint-Germain-de-Calberte 48370 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 45 81 94
English :
Barefoot storytelling and snack provided by the public library.
German :
Barfußmärchen und ein von der Stadtbibliothek angebotener Snack.
Italiano :
Narrazione a piedi nudi e merenda a cura della biblioteca comunale.
Espanol :
Cuentacuentos y merienda a cargo de la biblioteca municipal.
