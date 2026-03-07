Convention Pop Cinéverse Centre commercial les 4 chemins Cinéma Grand Ecran Vichy

Convention Pop Cinéverse

Centre commercial les 4 chemins Cinéma Grand Ecran 35 rue Lucas Vichy Allier

Début : 2026-04-04 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-05 18:00:00

2026-04-04 2026-04-05

Convention GEEK & POP CULTURE, le POP CINEVERSE revient au cinéma GRAND ECRAN VICHY !

Le cinéma devient le temps d’un week-end le temple du jeu vidéo autour de la sortie en France de Super Mario 2.

GEEK & POP CULTURE convention, the POP CINEVERSE returns to the GRAND ECRAN VICHY cinema!

For a weekend, the cinema becomes the temple of video games, to coincide with the French release of Super Mario 2.

