Conversation in french – Conversacion en frances – Pratiquer la conversation en français Bibliothèque Maurice Genevoix Paris mercredi 1 octobre 2025.

#GB- Any french workshop needed ? Come to the Maurice Genevoix Library. Improve your conversation in french with the librarians. Totally free, and for adults.

#ESP- Necesitas un taller para mejorar tu conversacion en frances ? Venga a la biblioteca Maurice Genevoix y participa a nuestros momentos conviviales. Todos niveles. Gratuito.

#FR- Vous êtes un nouvel arrivant ou une nouvelle arrivante en Île-de-France et dans notre pays ?

Vous avez besoin de pratiquer le français oral ?

Le français n’est pas votre langue maternelle ?

Venez participer à nos atelier gratuits. Pas de niveau requis. Et très bonne ambiance !

A workshop in our garden to improve your oral french. – Un taller para mejorar tu charla. – Un atelier FLE au jardin pour être plus à l’aise dans les situations quotidiennes.

Le mercredi 22 octobre 2025

de 16h00 à 17h00

Le mercredi 01 octobre 2025

de 16h00 à 17h00

gratuit

Public adultes. A partir de 15 ans. Jusqu’à 132 ans.

Bibliothèque Maurice Genevoix 19 rue Tristan Tzara 75018 Paris

+33146073505 bibliotheque.maurice-genevoix@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/BibliothequeMauriceGenevoix/?locale=fr_FR https://www.facebook.com/BibliothequeMauriceGenevoix/?locale=fr_FR