COOL JAM AMUL SOLO Lille

COOL JAM Jeudi 27 novembre, 22h00 AMUL SOLO Nord
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-27T22:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00
Fin : 2025-11-27T22:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00
Namaste !
Cool jam du mercredi ce soir à l’Amul Solo !
Rendez-Vous avec vos instrus et les musiciens du soir de Cat Nothing & Tree Fingers Kid à 22h00 & Kick Out The Jams…!!!
AMUL SOLO 9 rue des Arts, 59000 Lille Lille 59000 Nord Hauts-de-France
« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/amulsolobar/?hl=fr »}]
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Jam Session Instru