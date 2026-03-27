COPIL

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Demi-journée

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-23

fin : 2026-04-23

Date(s) :

2026-04-23

Comité de pilotage, présentation du nouveau projet social et familial du foyer rural jeudi 23 avril à14h au local du foyer rural d’Allenc.

Ouvert à tous.

Comité de pilotage, présentation du nouveau projet social et familial du foyer rural jeudi 23 avril à14h au local du foyer rural d’Allenc.

Ouvert à tous. .

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 julia.assant@orange.fr

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English :

Steering committee, presentation of the new Foyer Rural social and family project Thursday April 23 at 2pm at the Allenc Foyer Rural premises.

Open to all.

L’événement COPIL Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par 48-OT Mont Lozere