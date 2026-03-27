COPIL Allenc
COPIL Allenc jeudi 23 avril 2026.
COPIL
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Demi-journée
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-23
fin : 2026-04-23
Date(s) :
2026-04-23
Comité de pilotage, présentation du nouveau projet social et familial du foyer rural jeudi 23 avril à14h au local du foyer rural d’Allenc.
Ouvert à tous.
Comité de pilotage, présentation du nouveau projet social et familial du foyer rural jeudi 23 avril à14h au local du foyer rural d’Allenc.
Ouvert à tous. .
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 julia.assant@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Steering committee, presentation of the new Foyer Rural social and family project Thursday April 23 at 2pm at the Allenc Foyer Rural premises.
Open to all.
L’événement COPIL Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
À voir aussi à Allenc (Lozère)
- JOURNÉE BALADE À ALLENC Allenc 4 avril 2026
- LOCAL OUVERT Allenc 4 avril 2026
- SOIRÉE GATEAUX Allenc 10 avril 2026