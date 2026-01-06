Corso du Mimosa

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-01 14:30:00

fin : 2026-02-01

Date(s) :

2026-02-01

Sainte-Maxime vous invite à son événement phare de l’hiver le Corso du Mimosa, un rendez-vous festif et inoubliable qui attire chaque année des milliers de spectateurs.

.

Promenade A. Simon-Lorière Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Corso du Mimosa

Corso du Mimosa: a dazzling spectacle in Sainte-Maxime!



Every year, the Corso du Mimosa attracts thousands of spectators to celebrate a key moment in the history of Sainte-Maxime. Once again, this not-to-be-missed event promises an extraordinary spectacle. Although the theme of this year’s event is still a surprise, the festive and colourful atmosphere is guaranteed!



The parade kicks off at 2.30pm, with 10 majestic floats and troupes as visual as they are musical invading the promenade. Local associations will be joining in this unique procession, creating a veritable whirlwind of joy and festivities.



Don’t miss this not-to-be-missed show, which will light up the town and amaze young and old alike!

L’événement Corso du Mimosa Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime