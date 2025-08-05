Couleur menthe à l’eau atelier anthotype Camping Le Magnerit Aunac-sur-Charente
Couleur menthe à l’eau atelier anthotype Camping Le Magnerit Aunac-sur-Charente mardi 5 août 2025.
Couleur menthe à l’eau atelier anthotype
Camping Le Magnerit Allée de la prairie Aunac-sur-Charente Charente
Début : 2025-08-05 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-05 17:00:00
2025-08-05
Technique ancienne de tirage photographique.
Technique basée sur la photo-décoloration des pigments végétaux. Sensibiliser à la photo sans appareil photo et à la notion de photo contact / photogramme.
Camping Le Magnerit Allée de la prairie Aunac-sur-Charente 16460 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 95 96 32 00
English :
An ancient photographic printing technique.
A technique based on the photo-decoloration of plant pigments. Develop awareness of non-camera photography and the notion of photo contact/photogram.
German :
Alte Technik für fotografische Abzüge.
Technik, die auf der Fotoentfärbung von Pflanzenpigmenten beruht. Sensibilisierung für das Fotografieren ohne Kamera und das Konzept des Kontaktfotos / Fotogramms.
Italiano :
Antica tecnica di stampa fotografica.
Una tecnica basata sulla fotodecolorazione dei pigmenti vegetali. Sensibilizzazione alla fotografia senza macchina fotografica e alla nozione di contatto fotografico / fotogramma.
Espanol :
Antigua técnica de impresión fotográfica.
Técnica basada en la fotodecoloración de pigmentos vegetales. Sensibilización a la fotografía sin cámara y a la noción de fotocontacto / fotograma.
