Couleur menthe à l’eau atelier anthotype Camping Le Magnerit Aunac-sur-Charente

Camping Le Magnerit Allée de la prairie Aunac-sur-Charente Charente

Début : 2025-08-05 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-05 17:00:00

2025-08-05

Technique ancienne de tirage photographique.

Technique basée sur la photo-décoloration des pigments végétaux. Sensibiliser à la photo sans appareil photo et à la notion de photo contact / photogramme.

Camping Le Magnerit Allée de la prairie Aunac-sur-Charente 16460 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 95 96 32 00

English :

An ancient photographic printing technique.

A technique based on the photo-decoloration of plant pigments. Develop awareness of non-camera photography and the notion of photo contact/photogram.

German :

Alte Technik für fotografische Abzüge.

Technik, die auf der Fotoentfärbung von Pflanzenpigmenten beruht. Sensibilisierung für das Fotografieren ohne Kamera und das Konzept des Kontaktfotos / Fotogramms.

Italiano :

Antica tecnica di stampa fotografica.

Una tecnica basata sulla fotodecolorazione dei pigmenti vegetali. Sensibilizzazione alla fotografia senza macchina fotografica e alla nozione di contatto fotografico / fotogramma.

Espanol :

Antigua técnica de impresión fotográfica.

Técnica basada en la fotodecoloración de pigmentos vegetales. Sensibilización a la fotografía sin cámara y a la noción de fotocontacto / fotograma.

