Coupe du Monde de Ski Big Air Festival Mountain Shaker hiver 2026

Tignes Savoie

Début : 2026-03-20

fin : 2026-03-20

2026-03-20

Venez assister à la compétition internationale de haut niveau, où les athlètes s’affrontent sur une bosse aménagée pour l’occasion. La finale aura lieu le 20 mars au soir. Les qualifications se tiendront les 17 et 18 mars.

Tignes 73320 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 40 04 40 information@tignes.net

English :

Come and watch this high-level international competition, where athletes compete on a mogul slope specially prepared for the occasion. The final will take place on the evening of March 20. Qualifications will be held on March 17 and 18.

L’événement Coupe du Monde de Ski Big Air Festival Mountain Shaker hiver 2026 Tignes a été mis à jour le 2026-02-22 par Tignes Information