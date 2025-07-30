Coupe Galéa Valério 2025 – Sporting Vichy Tennis Padel Bellerive-sur-Allier 30 juillet 2025 09:00
Allier
Coupe Galéa Valério 2025 Sporting Vichy Tennis Padel Avenue de la République Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier
Début : Vendredi 2025-07-30 09:00:00
fin : 2025-08-01 18:00:00
Du 30 juillet au 1er août, vibrez au rythme de la Coupe Galéa,
Le championnat d’Europe des moins de 18 ans garçons au Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy !
Assistez à du tennis international de haut niveau, et découvrez les futurs grands noms du tennis.
Sporting Vichy Tennis Padel Avenue de la République
Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 75 74 75 20 communication.auvergnerhonealpes@fft.fr
English :
From July 30 to August 1, enjoy the Coupe Galéa,
The European Under-18 Boys Championship at Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy!
Watch top-level international tennis, and discover the big names of the future.
German :
Vom 30. Juli bis zum 1. August können Sie im Rhythmus des Galéa-Cups mitfiebern,
Die Europameisterschaft der unter 18-jährigen Jungen im Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy!
Erleben Sie internationales Spitzentennis und entdecken Sie die zukünftigen großen Namen des Tennissports.
Italiano :
Dal 30 luglio al 1° agosto, godetevi la Galéa Cup,
Il Campionato Europeo Ragazzi Under 18 allo Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy!
Guardate il tennis internazionale di alto livello e scoprite i grandi nomi del futuro.
Espanol :
Del 30 de julio al 1 de agosto, disfrute de la Copa Galéa,
El Campeonato de Europa Masculino Sub-18 en el Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy
Contemple el tenis internacional de alto nivel y descubra los grandes nombres del futuro.
