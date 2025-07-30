Coupe Galéa Valério 2025 – Sporting Vichy Tennis Padel Bellerive-sur-Allier 30 juillet 2025 09:00

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-30 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-01 18:00:00

Du 30 juillet au 1er août, vibrez au rythme de la Coupe Galéa,

Le championnat d’Europe des moins de 18 ans garçons au Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy !

Assistez à du tennis international de haut niveau, et découvrez les futurs grands noms du tennis.

Sporting Vichy Tennis Padel Avenue de la République

Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 75 74 75 20 communication.auvergnerhonealpes@fft.fr

English :

From July 30 to August 1, enjoy the Coupe Galéa,

The European Under-18 Boys Championship at Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy!

Watch top-level international tennis, and discover the big names of the future.

German :

Vom 30. Juli bis zum 1. August können Sie im Rhythmus des Galéa-Cups mitfiebern,

Die Europameisterschaft der unter 18-jährigen Jungen im Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy!

Erleben Sie internationales Spitzentennis und entdecken Sie die zukünftigen großen Namen des Tennissports.

Italiano :

Dal 30 luglio al 1° agosto, godetevi la Galéa Cup,

Il Campionato Europeo Ragazzi Under 18 allo Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy!

Guardate il tennis internazionale di alto livello e scoprite i grandi nomi del futuro.

Espanol :

Del 30 de julio al 1 de agosto, disfrute de la Copa Galéa,

El Campeonato de Europa Masculino Sub-18 en el Sporting Tennis-Padel de Vichy

Contemple el tenis internacional de alto nivel y descubra los grandes nombres del futuro.

