Coupes de France Promosport (moto) sur le Circuit Paul Armagnac CIRCUIT PAUL ARMAGNAC Nogaro

Coupes de France Promosport (moto) sur le Circuit Paul Armagnac

Début : 2026-03-21 09:00:00

fin : 2026-03-22 18:00:00

2026-03-21

Vivez l’adrénaline au Circuit Paul Armagnac de Nogaro. Assistez à des courses motos lors des COupes Pormosport dans un cadre emblématique. Plongez dans l’univers palpitant du sport automobile au cœur de l’Armagnac et d’Artagnan lors d’une course.

CIRCUIT PAUL ARMAGNAC 275 avenue André Diviès Nogaro 32110 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 02 49 contact@circuit-nogaro.com

English :

Experience adrenalin at the Circuit Paul Armagnac in Nogaro. Watch motorcycle races at the COupes Pormosport in an emblematic setting. Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of motor racing at the heart of Armagnac and d’Artagnan.

