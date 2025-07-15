Cours créatifs pour enfant Châteauroux

9 Rue du Général Bertrand Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Début : 2025-07-15 14:00:00

2025-07-15

L’atelier des petits vous propose un atelier de couture pour apprendre à customiser un t-shirt pour enfant.

Cet atelier est sur inscription, le matériel est fourni de couture est fourni !

Pour les novices et dès l’âge de 6 ans. Customisation de t-shirt (il faut apporter un t-shirt pour enfant). 35 .

+33 6 95 19 22 18 contact@atelierdespetits.com

English :

L’atelier des petits offers a sewing workshop to learn how to make a barrette pouch.

German :

Das Atelier der Kleinen bietet Ihnen einen Nähworkshop an, in dem Sie lernen, wie man ein Täschchen mit Haarspangen herstellt.

Italiano :

L’atelier des petits propone un laboratorio di cucito per imparare a realizzare un astuccio a forma di barretta.

Espanol :

L’atelier des petits ofrece un taller de costura para aprender a confeccionar un estuche para pasadores.

