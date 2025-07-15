Cours créatifs pour enfant Châteauroux
Cours créatifs pour enfant Châteauroux mardi 15 juillet 2025.
Cours créatifs pour enfant
9 Rue du Général Bertrand Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR
35
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-15 14:00:00
fin : 2025-07-15
Date(s) :
2025-07-15
L’atelier des petits vous propose un atelier de couture pour apprendre à customiser un t-shirt pour enfant.
Cet atelier est sur inscription, le matériel est fourni de couture est fourni !
Pour les novices et dès l’âge de 6 ans. Customisation de t-shirt (il faut apporter un t-shirt pour enfant). 35 .
9 Rue du Général Bertrand Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 95 19 22 18 contact@atelierdespetits.com
English :
L’atelier des petits offers a sewing workshop to learn how to make a barrette pouch.
German :
Das Atelier der Kleinen bietet Ihnen einen Nähworkshop an, in dem Sie lernen, wie man ein Täschchen mit Haarspangen herstellt.
Italiano :
L’atelier des petits propone un laboratorio di cucito per imparare a realizzare un astuccio a forma di barretta.
Espanol :
L’atelier des petits ofrece un taller de costura para aprender a confeccionar un estuche para pasadores.
L’événement Cours créatifs pour enfant Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme