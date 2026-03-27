COURS D ECHEC POUR ENFANTS ET ETUDIANTS LOURES-BAROUSSE Loures-Barousse

COURS D ECHEC POUR ENFANTS ET ETUDIANTS

LOURES-BAROUSSE Espace patagée Loures-Barousse Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-03 17:30:00

fin : 2026-04-03

Date(s) :

2026-04-03

Gratuit !

Rejoignez-nous pour une initiation aux échecs, idéale pour les débutants enfants ou adultes !

Pour plus d’informations, contactez Quentin au 07 69 29 97 91.

Le Club de l’Échiquier Commingeoise est le principal club du Comminges, avec environ 40 licenciés. Venez nombreux !

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LOURES-BAROUSSE Espace patagée Loures-Barousse 65370 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 69 29 97 91

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

It’s free!

Join us for an introduction to chess, ideal for beginners of all ages!

For more information, contact Quentin on 07 69 29 97 91.

The Club de l?Échiquier Commingeoise is the leading chess club in Comminges, with around 40 members. Come and join us!

L’événement COURS D ECHEC POUR ENFANTS ET ETUDIANTS Loures-Barousse a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65