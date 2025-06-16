COURS DE BILLARD – SALLE DE LA VERRIERE DU CASINO Bagnères-de-Luchon, 16 juin 2025 14:00, Bagnères-de-Luchon.

Haute-Garonne

COURS DE BILLARD SALLE DE LA VERRIERE DU CASINO Place Richelieu Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-16 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-19 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-16

2025-06-23

2025-06-30

2025-07-07

2025-07-14

2025-07-21

2025-07-28

2025-08-04

2025-08-11

2025-08-18

2025-08-25

Jean Michel Solis Ramos, Professeur de Billard Français et Moniteur d’Etat à votre service.

Profitez de votre séjour pour découvrir ou vous initier à ce noble art le billard, pur alliage de sport et d’art.

Durée de la séance 3h. 20 .

SALLE DE LA VERRIERE DU CASINO Place Richelieu

Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

Jean Michel Solis Ramos, French billiards teacher and state-approved instructor at your service.

Take advantage of your stay to discover or learn the noble art of billiards, a pure blend of sport and art.

German :

Jean Michel Solis Ramos, Lehrer für französisches Billard und staatlich geprüfter Lehrer, steht Ihnen zu Diensten.

Nutzen Sie Ihren Aufenthalt, um diese edle Kunst zu entdecken oder sich in sie einzuführen: das Billard, eine reine Legierung aus Sport und Kunst.

Italiano :

Jean Michel Solis Ramos, insegnante di biliardo francese e istruttore statale al vostro servizio.

Approfittate del vostro soggiorno per scoprire o imparare la nobile arte del biliardo, un puro connubio tra sport e arte.

Espanol :

Jean Michel Solis Ramos, profesor de billar francés e instructor estatal a su servicio.

Aproveche su estancia para descubrir o aprender el noble arte del billar, pura mezcla de deporte y arte.

L’événement COURS DE BILLARD Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE