COURS DE CROSS FIT AU CITY STADE A CEILHES Ceilhes-et-Rocozels

avenue du lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels Hérault

Début : 2025-08-04

fin : 2025-08-04

2025-08-04 2025-08-06 2025-08-08 2025-08-11 2025-08-13 2025-08-15

Cross fit city stade à Ceilhes. Informations 07 81 11 50 68. Rdv au plan d’eau Le Bouloc à Ceilhes

Cours de Cross fit au city stade de Ceilhes. Info 07 81 11 50 68 . RDV Plan d'eau Le Bouloc .

avenue du lac Ceilhes-et-Rocozels 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 43 38

English :

Cross fit city stadium in Ceilhes. Information 07 81 11 50 68. Meeting point: Le Bouloc lake, Ceilhes

German :

Cross fit city stade in Ceilhes. Informationen 07 81 11 50 68. Treffpunkt am Plan d’eau Le Bouloc in Ceilhes

Italiano :

Stadio cittadino di cross fit a Ceilhes. Informazioni 07 81 11 50 68. Punto di ritrovo al lago Le Bouloc a Ceilhes

Espanol :

Cross fit estadio de la ciudad en Ceilhes. Información 07 81 11 50 68. Punto de encuentro en el lago Le Bouloc en Ceilhes

