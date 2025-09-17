Cours d’essai Gym Rémy Tonic Montpeyroux

Cours d’essai Gym Rémy Tonic Montpeyroux mercredi 17 septembre 2025.

Cours d’essai Gym Rémy Tonic

Saint-Rémy Montpeyroux Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-09-17

fin : 2025-09-17

Date(s) :

2025-09-17 2025-09-19

Venez vous essayer à la gym tonique et la gym douce.

Cours d’essai gratuit.

Gym tonique mercredi 17 septembre 20h00

Gym douce vendredi 19 septembre 20h15

Lieu salle de la mairie de Saint-Rémy-de-Montpeyroux .

Saint-Rémy Montpeyroux 12210 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 28 21 11 47

English :

Come and try your hand at toning and gentle gymnastics.

German :

Kommen Sie und probieren Sie sich in Fitness und sanfter Gymnastik aus.

Italiano :

Venite a cimentarvi nella tonificazione e nella ginnastica dolce.

Espanol :

Ven a probar la tonificación y la gimnasia suave.

L’événement Cours d’essai Gym Rémy Tonic Montpeyroux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)