Venez vous essayer à la gym tonique et la gym douce.
Cours d’essai gratuit.
Gym tonique mercredi 17 septembre 20h00
Gym douce vendredi 19 septembre 20h15
Lieu salle de la mairie de Saint-Rémy-de-Montpeyroux .
Saint-Rémy Montpeyroux 12210 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 28 21 11 47
English :
Come and try your hand at toning and gentle gymnastics.
German :
Kommen Sie und probieren Sie sich in Fitness und sanfter Gymnastik aus.
Italiano :
Venite a cimentarvi nella tonificazione e nella ginnastica dolce.
Espanol :
Ven a probar la tonificación y la gimnasia suave.
L’événement Cours d’essai Gym Rémy Tonic Montpeyroux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)