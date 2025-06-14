Course Color Run d’Espeluche – Stade Patrice JAY Espeluche, 14 juin 2025 17:00, Espeluche.
Drôme
Course Color Run d’Espeluche Stade Patrice JAY Parking du stade Espeluche Drôme
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
individuel
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-14 17:00:00
fin : 2025-06-14 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-14
Participer à la Color Run d’Espeluche, c’est parcourir 4 km autour et dans le village à son rythme. Particularité, à certains points du circuit et à l’arrivée, les participants sont aspergés de poudre colorée inoffensive.
.
Stade Patrice JAY Parking du stade
Espeluche 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 11 30 96 78 cdfespeluche@gmail.com
English :
Taking part in the Espeluche Color Run means running 4 km around and through the village at your own pace. As a special feature, at certain points along the route and at the finish line, participants are sprayed with harmless colored powder.
German :
Am Color Run von Espeluche teilzunehmen bedeutet, 4 km um und durch das Dorf in seinem eigenen Rhythmus zurückzulegen. Eine Besonderheit: An bestimmten Punkten der Strecke und am Ziel werden die Teilnehmer mit harmlosem Farbpulver besprüht.
Italiano :
Partecipare alla Espeluche Color Run significa correre per 4 km intorno e attraverso il villaggio al proprio ritmo. La particolarità è che in alcuni punti del percorso e all’arrivo i partecipanti vengono spruzzati con polvere colorata innocua.
Espanol :
Participar en la Espeluche Color Run significa correr 4 km alrededor y a través del pueblo a tu propio ritmo. La particularidad es que, en algunos puntos del recorrido y en la meta, los participantes son rociados con polvos de colores inofensivos.
L’événement Course Color Run d’Espeluche Espeluche a été mis à jour le 2025-05-26 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération