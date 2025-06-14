Course Color Run d’Espeluche – Stade Patrice JAY Espeluche, 14 juin 2025 17:00, Espeluche.

Course Color Run d’Espeluche Stade Patrice JAY Parking du stade Espeluche Drôme

Participer à la Color Run d’Espeluche, c’est parcourir 4 km autour et dans le village à son rythme. Particularité, à certains points du circuit et à l’arrivée, les participants sont aspergés de poudre colorée inoffensive.

Espeluche 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 11 30 96 78 cdfespeluche@gmail.com

English :

Taking part in the Espeluche Color Run means running 4 km around and through the village at your own pace. As a special feature, at certain points along the route and at the finish line, participants are sprayed with harmless colored powder.

German :

Am Color Run von Espeluche teilzunehmen bedeutet, 4 km um und durch das Dorf in seinem eigenen Rhythmus zurückzulegen. Eine Besonderheit: An bestimmten Punkten der Strecke und am Ziel werden die Teilnehmer mit harmlosem Farbpulver besprüht.

Italiano :

Partecipare alla Espeluche Color Run significa correre per 4 km intorno e attraverso il villaggio al proprio ritmo. La particolarità è che in alcuni punti del percorso e all’arrivo i partecipanti vengono spruzzati con polvere colorata innocua.

Espanol :

Participar en la Espeluche Color Run significa correr 4 km alrededor y a través del pueblo a tu propio ritmo. La particularidad es que, en algunos puntos del recorrido y en la meta, los participantes son rociados con polvos de colores inofensivos.

