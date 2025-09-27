Course d’orientation Écrouves Gymnase Robinot Écrouves

Course d’orientation Écrouves Gymnase Robinot Écrouves samedi 27 septembre 2025.

Course d’orientation Écrouves

Gymnase Robinot 1464-1600 avenue du 15ème Génie Écrouves Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-27 13:45:00

fin : 2025-09-27

Date(s) :

2025-09-27

L’Association La Madeleine organise une course d’orientation, en partenariat avec la mairie d’Écrouves.

En famille ou entre amis, nous vous accueillerons avec plaisir et surtout avec notre bonne humeur.

Inscription sur placeTout public

.

Gymnase Robinot 1464-1600 avenue du 15ème Génie Écrouves 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 80 42 49 47 lamadeleine2.ecrouves@gmail.com

English :

The Association La Madeleine is organizing an orienteering race, in partnership with the Écrouves town council.

Whether you’re with family or friends, we look forward to welcoming you and, above all, to sharing our good mood.

On-site registration

German :

Der Verein La Madeleine organisiert in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Bürgermeisteramt von Écrouves einen Orientierungslauf.

Ob mit der Familie oder mit Freunden, wir werden Sie mit Freude und vor allem mit unserer guten Laune empfangen.

Anmeldung vor Ort

Italiano :

L’Associazione La Madeleine organizza una gara di orienteering in collaborazione con il Comune di Écrouves.

Che siate in famiglia o tra amici, saremo lieti di accogliervi e soprattutto di condividere il nostro buon umore.

Iscrizioni sul posto

Espanol :

La Asociación La Madeleine organiza una carrera de orientación en colaboración con el ayuntamiento de Écrouves.

Tanto si vienes en familia como con amigos, estaremos encantados de recibirte y, sobre todo, de compartir nuestro buen humor.

Inscripciones in situ

L’événement Course d’orientation Écrouves Écrouves a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par MT TERRES TOULOISES