Course d’orientation Learn-O Col de Couraduque Aucun

Tarif : 20 EUR

23 juillet 2025 10:00:00

12:30:00

2025-07-23

Course d’Orientation & Learn-O.

2 activités, 100 % fun et défis en pleine nature !

Envie d’une aventure à la fois ludique, sportive et accessible à tous ?

Avec cette formule unique, chacun choisit son activité… et peut en changer à tout moment !

1) Course d’Orientation en montagne

Pour les aventuriers dès 8 ans (ou plus jeunes accompagnés)

Partez à la recherche de 6 personnages mystérieux cachés dans la nature !

Orientation, observation, esprit d’équipe… Et un classement en temps réel pour les plus compétitifs !

2) Atelier Learn-O

Un jeu interactif où réflexion et mouvement font la paire !

À l’aide d’un doigt électronique et d’une carte personnalisée, validez les balises selon le parcours choisi.

Des énigmes variées à résoudre en chemin, sur des thèmes pour tous les animaux du Parc national des Pyrénées, maths, culture, orientation… à vous de choisir !

‍‍‍ Petits et grands s’affrontent ensemble avec des niveaux adaptés à chacun.

Apprenez en vous amusant, seul ou en équipe, à votre rythme !

-Activité réalisable en famille, entre amis, en groupe ! Pour petits et grands, à partir de 3 ans et tous niveaux.

-Activité animée et encadrée par Pyrénées Ludiques.

-Réservation obligatoire. .

Col de Couraduque 65400 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie pyreneesludiques@gmail.com

English :

Orienteering & Learn-O.

2 activities, 100% fun and challenge in the great outdoors!

Looking for an adventure that’s fun, sporty and accessible to all?

With this unique formula, everyone chooses their activity… and can change it at any time!

1) Mountain orienteering

For adventurers aged 8 and over (or younger accompanied)

Set off in search of 6 mysterious characters hidden in nature!

Orientation, observation, team spirit? And real-time rankings for the most competitive!

2) Learn-O workshop

An interactive game where reflection and movement go hand in hand!

Using an electronic finger and a personalized map, validate beacons along the chosen route.

A variety of riddles to solve along the way, on themes for everyone: the animals of the Pyrenees National Park, maths, culture, orientation? the choice is yours!

??? Young and old can compete together, with levels to suit everyone.

Learn while having fun, alone or in a team, at your own pace!

German :

Orientierungslauf & Learn-O.

2 Aktivitäten, 100 % Spaß und Herausforderungen in der Natur!

Lust auf ein Abenteuer, das gleichzeitig Spaß macht, sportlich ist und für alle zugänglich ist?

Bei diesem einzigartigen Angebot wählt jeder seine Aktivität aus… und kann sie jederzeit wechseln!

1) Orientierungslauf in den Bergen

Für Abenteurer ab 8 Jahren (oder jünger in Begleitung)

Machen Sie sich auf die Suche nach 6 geheimnisvollen Figuren, die in der Natur versteckt sind!

Orientierung, Beobachtung, Teamgeist? Und eine Rangliste in Echtzeit für die Wettkampfstärksten!

2) Workshop Learn-O

Ein interaktives Spiel, bei dem Denken und Bewegung Hand in Hand gehen!

Mithilfe eines elektronischen Fingers und einer personalisierten Karte müssen Sie die Markierungen auf der gewählten Strecke bestätigen.

Unterwegs müssen Sie verschiedene Rätsel zu Themen für alle lösen: die Tiere des Nationalparks der Pyrenäen, Mathematik, Kultur, Orientierung… Sie haben die Wahl!

??? Groß und Klein treten gemeinsam gegeneinander an, wobei die Niveaus an jeden angepasst sind.

Lernen Sie mit Spaß, allein oder im Team, in Ihrem eigenen Tempo!

Italiano :

Orienteering e Learn-O.

2 attività, 100% divertimento e sfide all’aria aperta!

Cercate un’avventura divertente, sportiva e accessibile a tutti?

Con questo pacchetto unico, ognuno sceglie la propria attività… e può cambiarla in qualsiasi momento!

1) Orientamento in montagna

Per avventurieri dagli 8 anni in su (o più giovani accompagnati)

Partite alla ricerca di 6 personaggi misteriosi nascosti nella campagna!

Orientamento, osservazione, lavoro di squadra? E una classifica in tempo reale per i più competitivi!

2) Laboratorio Learn-O

Un gioco interattivo in cui pensiero e movimento vanno di pari passo!

Utilizzando un dito elettronico e una mappa personalizzata, convalidate i marcatori in base al percorso scelto.

Lungo il percorso si possono risolvere diversi rompicapo, su temi adatti a tutti: gli animali del Parco Nazionale dei Pirenei, la matematica, la cultura, l’orientamento… a voi la scelta!

??? Grandi e piccini possono gareggiare insieme, con livelli adatti a tutti.

Imparate divertendovi, da soli o in squadra, al vostro ritmo!

Espanol :

Orientación y Learn-O.

2 actividades, 100% diversión y desafíos al aire libre

¿Buscas una aventura divertida, deportiva y accesible para todos?

Con este paquete único, cada uno elige su actividad… ¡y puede cambiarla en cualquier momento!

1) Orientación en montaña

Para aventureros a partir de 8 años (o menores acompañados)

Parte en busca de 6 misteriosos personajes escondidos en la naturaleza

Orientación, observación, trabajo en equipo.. ¡Y una clasificación en tiempo real para los más competitivos!

2) Taller Learn-O

Un juego interactivo donde el pensamiento y el movimiento van de la mano

Utilizando un dedo electrónico y un mapa personalizado, valida las balizas según el recorrido elegido.

A lo largo del trayecto, podrás resolver diversos enigmas sobre temas para todos los gustos: los animales del Parque Nacional de los Pirineos, las matemáticas, la cultura, la orientación… ¡tú eliges!

??? Jóvenes y mayores pueden competir juntos, con niveles para todos los gustos.

Aprende divirtiéndote, solo o en equipo, ¡a tu ritmo!

