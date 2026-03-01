Course FIS Super-G Le Grand-Bornand
Course FIS Super-G Le Grand-Bornand mardi 24 mars 2026.
Course FIS Super-G
Domaine skiable Le Grand-Bornand Haute-Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-24 09:30:00
fin : 2026-03-27 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-24
Le Ski-club du Grand-Bornand organise une FIS super-G qui se tiendra sur la piste du chardon blanc sur le secteur du Maroly du domaine skiable alpin.
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Domaine skiable Le Grand-Bornand 74450 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 02 79 02 secretariat@skiclub-legrandbornand.com
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English : FIS Super-G race
Le Grand-Bornand Ski Club is organising an FIS Super-G event, which will take place on the Chardon Blanc slope in the Maroly sector of the alpine ski area.
L’événement Course FIS Super-G Le Grand-Bornand a été mis à jour le 2026-03-10 par Le Grand-Bornand Tourisme