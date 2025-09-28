Course pour la planète Marange-Silvange

Course pour la planète Marange-Silvange dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

Course pour la planète

12 Rue de l’Abani Marange-Silvange Moselle

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-09-28 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-28 12:00:00

2025-09-28

Le sport en pleine nature, c’est bien. Le sport qui sert la nature, c’est encore mieux. À Marange-Silvange, on ne fait pas que courir ou marcher on s’engage. La Course pour la Planète, c’est, au choix, un trail de 10 km chronométré et deux marches accessibles à tous. Les bénéfices de cette course seront reversé à la LPO et à Team For The Planet.

Au programme

Un trail nature de 10 km, chronométré et départ en vagues idéal pour tester ta vitesse… ou ta conscience écolo

Deux marches non chronométrées de 5 km et 10 km, sur le même terrain de jeu

Un échauffement collectif animé par un coach sportif avant de s’élancer

Un ravitaillement à mi-parcours sur les formats 10 km (trail et marche), et un final pour tout le monde sur le parvis de la mairieTout public

English :

Sport in the great outdoors is good. Sport that serves nature is even better. In Marange-Silvange, you don’t just run or walk: you get involved. The Course pour la Planète is a choice of a timed 10 km trail and two walks accessible to all. Profits from the race will be donated to the LPO and Team For The Planet.

On the program:

A timed 10 km nature trail, starting in waves: ideal for testing your speed? or your ecological conscience

Two untimed walks of 5 km and 10 km, on the same playground

A collective warm-up led by a sports coach before setting off

A mid-course refreshment point for the 10 km formats (trail and walk), and a finale for everyone on the town hall forecourt

German :

Sport in der Natur ist gut. Sport, der der Natur dient, ist noch besser. In Marange-Silvange läuft oder wandert man nicht nur, man engagiert sich auch. Der Course pour la Planète besteht aus einem 10 km langen Trail mit Zeitmessung und zwei Wanderungen, die für alle zugänglich sind. Der Erlös des Laufs wird an die LPO und das Team For The Planet gespendet.

Auf dem Programm stehen

Ein 10 km langer Naturtrail mit Zeitmessung und Wellenstart: ideal, um deine Geschwindigkeit oder dein Umweltbewusstsein zu testen

Zwei Wanderungen von 5 km und 10 km ohne Zeitmessung auf demselben Spielfeld

Ein gemeinsames Aufwärmen mit einem Sporttrainer, bevor es losgeht

Eine Verpflegungsstelle auf halber Strecke für die 10-km-Formate (Trail und Wanderung) und ein Finale für alle auf dem Rathausvorplatz

Italiano :

Lo sport all’aria aperta è bello. Lo sport che aiuta la natura è ancora meglio. A Marange-Silvange non ci si limita a correre o camminare: ci si mette in gioco. La Race for the Planet offre la possibilità di scegliere tra un percorso cronometrato di 10 km e due passeggiate aperte a tutti. Il ricavato della corsa sarà devoluto all’LPO e al Team For The Planet.

In programma:

Un percorso naturalistico cronometrato di 10 km, con partenza a ondate: ideale per testare la propria velocità o la propria coscienza ambientale

Due passeggiate non cronometrate di 5 km e 10 km, sullo stesso campo da gioco

Un riscaldamento collettivo guidato da un allenatore sportivo prima di partire

Un punto di ristoro a metà percorso per i formati da 10 km (percorso e passeggiata) e un arrivo per tutti sul piazzale del municipio

Espanol :

El deporte al aire libre es bueno. El deporte que ayuda a la naturaleza es aún mejor. En Marange-Silvange, no basta con correr o caminar: hay que participar. La Carrera por el Planeta ofrece la posibilidad de elegir entre un recorrido cronometrado de 10 km y dos paseos abiertos a todos. Los beneficios de la carrera se donarán a la LPO y a Team For The Planet.

En el programa:

Un recorrido natural cronometrado de 10 km, con salida en oleadas: ideal para poner a prueba tu velocidad… o tu conciencia medioambiental

Dos recorridos no cronometrados de 5 km y 10 km, en el mismo terreno de juego

Un calentamiento colectivo dirigido por un entrenador deportivo antes de la salida

Un punto de avituallamiento a mitad de recorrido para los formatos de 10 km (sendero y caminata), y un final para todos en la explanada del ayuntamiento

