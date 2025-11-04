Courses hippiques Hippodrome Saint-Galmier

Courses hippiques

Hippodrome 52 route de Cuzieu Saint-Galmier Loire

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-04 16:30:00

fin : 2025-11-04 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-04

Réunion nationale avec 8 courses de trot au programme. Restauration en salle panoramique Jean Thomas proposée par le restaurant l’Amphitryon (renseignement et réservation au 0629609984).

.

Hippodrome 52 route de Cuzieu Saint-Galmier 42330 Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 77 54 04 68 contact@hippodrome-saint-galmier.fr

English :

National meeting with 8 trotting races on the program. Catering in the Jean Thomas panoramic dining room provided by the Amphitryon restaurant (information and reservations at 0629609984).

German :

Nationales Treffen mit 8 Trabrennen auf dem Programm. Verpflegung im Panoramasaal Jean Thomas, die vom Restaurant l’Amphitryon angeboten wird (Informationen und Reservierungen unter 0629609984).

Italiano :

Riunione nazionale con 8 corse al trotto in programma. Ristorazione nella sala panoramica Jean Thomas a cura del ristorante Amphitryon (informazioni e prenotazioni su 0629609984).

Espanol :

Encuentro nacional con 8 carreras de trote en el programa. Catering en el comedor panorámico Jean Thomas a cargo del restaurante Amphitryon (información y reservas en 0629609984).

L’événement Courses hippiques Saint-Galmier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-14 par Ville de Saint-Galmier