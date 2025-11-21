COVERTRAMP, HOMMAGE À SUPERTRAMP Perpignan
1 Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 39 – 39 – 59
Début : 2025-11-21 20:30:00
2025-11-21
Covertramp, adoubé par Roger Hodgson (ex-Supertram) est réputé être le meilleur hommage planétaire de SUPERTRAMP !
Se produisant dans toute la France, en Belgique, le groupe se compose de 6 musiciens multi-instrumentistes qui reproduisent à la note p…
English :
Covertramp, endorsed by Roger Hodgson (ex-Supertram), is reputed to be the best SUPERTRAMP tribute in the world!
Performing throughout France and Belgium, the group is made up of 6 multi-instrumentalist musicians who reproduce to the p…
German :
Covertramp, von Roger Hodgson (Ex-Supertram) zum Ritter geschlagen, gilt als die beste weltweite SUPERTRAMP-Tribute-Band!
Die Band, die in ganz Frankreich und Belgien auftritt, besteht aus 6 Multi-Instrumentalisten, die die Musik von der ersten bis zur letzten Note nachspielen.
Italiano :
I Covertramp, sostenuti da Roger Hodgson (ex-Supertram), sono considerati il miglior tributo ai SUPERTRAMP del mondo!
Esibendosi in tutta la Francia e il Belgio, il gruppo è composto da 6 musicisti polistrumentisti che riproducono a suon di note…
Espanol :
Covertramp, avalado por Roger Hodgson (ex-Supertram), ¡tiene fama de ser el mejor tributo a SUPERTRAMP del mundo!
Actuando por toda Francia y Bélgica, el grupo está formado por 6 músicos multiinstrumentistas que reproducen a la nota p…
