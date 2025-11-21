COVERTRAMP, HOMMAGE À SUPERTRAMP

1 Place Armand Lanoux Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-11-21 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-21

2025-11-21

Covertramp, adoubé par Roger Hodgson (ex-Supertram) est réputé être le meilleur hommage planétaire de SUPERTRAMP !

Se produisant dans toute la France, en Belgique, le groupe se compose de 6 musiciens multi-instrumentistes qui reproduisent à la note p…

.

English :

Covertramp, endorsed by Roger Hodgson (ex-Supertram), is reputed to be the best SUPERTRAMP tribute in the world!

Performing throughout France and Belgium, the group is made up of 6 multi-instrumentalist musicians who reproduce to the p…

German :

Covertramp, von Roger Hodgson (Ex-Supertram) zum Ritter geschlagen, gilt als die beste weltweite SUPERTRAMP-Tribute-Band!

Die Band, die in ganz Frankreich und Belgien auftritt, besteht aus 6 Multi-Instrumentalisten, die die Musik von der ersten bis zur letzten Note nachspielen.

Italiano :

I Covertramp, sostenuti da Roger Hodgson (ex-Supertram), sono considerati il miglior tributo ai SUPERTRAMP del mondo!

Esibendosi in tutta la Francia e il Belgio, il gruppo è composto da 6 musicisti polistrumentisti che riproducono a suon di note…

Espanol :

Covertramp, avalado por Roger Hodgson (ex-Supertram), ¡tiene fama de ser el mejor tributo a SUPERTRAMP del mundo!

Actuando por toda Francia y Bélgica, el grupo está formado por 6 músicos multiinstrumentistas que reproducen a la nota p…

L’événement COVERTRAMP, HOMMAGE À SUPERTRAMP Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-11-03 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME