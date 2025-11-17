Crafting quintet Imaginary View Atelier du Neez Jurançon
Crafting quintet Imaginary View Atelier du Neez Jurançon samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Crafting quintet Imaginary View
Atelier du Neez 27 Avenue Bagnell Jurançon Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 25 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13
fin : 2025-12-13
Date(s) :
2025-12-13
Concert Tonnerre de Jazz
Groupe lauréat du tremplin 2023
Clélya Abraham, piano
Romain Habert, guitare
Jean-Baptiste Loutte, batterie
Yves Marcotte, contrebasse
Renan Richard, sax soprano .
Atelier du Neez 27 Avenue Bagnell Jurançon 64110 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 76 71 96 40 contact@tonnerre-de-jazz.com
English : Crafting quintet Imaginary View
German : Crafting quintet Imaginary View
Italiano :
Espanol : Crafting quintet Imaginary View
L’événement Crafting quintet Imaginary View Jurançon a été mis à jour le 2025-11-14 par OT Pau