CREA Ciné Tea Time Film A big bold beautiful journey + échange sur le film et collation Salle La Passerelle Meschers-sur-Gironde
Salle La Passerelle 81 rue Paul Massy Meschers-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Début : 2025-11-25 14:30:00
fin : 2025-11-25 17:00:00
2025-11-25
Projection du film A big bold beautiful journey suivie d’un échange sur le film et d’une collation (thé, café, biscuits). En partenariat avec l’association Franco-Anglaise du Pays Royannais.
Salle La Passerelle 81 rue Paul Massy Meschers-sur-Gironde 17132 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 06 87 98 contact@crea-sgd.org
English :
Screening of the film A big bold beautiful journey followed by a discussion about the film and a snack (tea, coffee, cookies). In partnership with the Association Franco-Anglaise du Pays Royannais.
German :
Vorführung des Films A big bold beautiful journey mit anschließendem Austausch über den Film und einem Snack (Tee, Kaffee, Kekse). In Partnerschaft mit der Association Franco-Anglaise du Pays Royannais.
Italiano :
Proiezione del film A big bold beautiful journey seguita da una discussione sul film e da uno spuntino (tè, caffè, biscotti). In collaborazione con l’Associazione Franco-Anglaise du Pays Royannais.
Espanol :
Proyección de la película A big bold beautiful journey seguida de un debate sobre la película y un refrigerio (té, café, galletas). En colaboración con la Association Franco-Anglaise du Pays Royannais.
