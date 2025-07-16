Créa’cyclette à la Cité Leclerc Cité Leclerc Parthenay Parthenay
Cité Leclerc Parthenay Avenue Félix Lambert Parthenay Deux-Sèvres
Gratuit
Début : 2025-07-16
fin : 2025-07-16
2025-07-16
Dans le cadre d’un projet artistique itinérant, la Cie Aléa Citta et sa troupe s’invite à la Cité Leclerc et vous proposent un moment de danse et de chant ouvert à tous !
Venez bouger, chanter et partager !
Accès libre. .
Cité Leclerc Parthenay Avenue Félix Lambert Parthenay 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 82 53 87 96 creacyclette@aleacitta.com
