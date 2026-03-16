Créa’kids Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren Paris
Créa’kids Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren Paris mercredi 1 avril 2026.
Amusez-vous à fabriquer des poupées en papier de Fifi et ses acolytes.
Pour les 5-10 ans
Mercredi, venez créer, fabriquer, bidouiller, inventer !
Le mercredi 01 avril 2026
de 15h30 à 17h00
gratuit
Public enfants. A partir de 5 ans. Jusqu’à 10 ans.
Horaire : année-mois-jour-heure
début : 2026-04-01T18:30:00+02:00
fin : 2026-04-01T20:00:00+02:00
Date(s) : 2026-04-01T15:30:00+02:00_2026-04-01T17:00:00+02:00
Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren 42 rue Petit 75019 Paris
+33142455640 bibliotheque.crimee@paris.fr https://www.facebook.com/bibliothequecrimee/ https://www.facebook.com/bibliothequecrimee/
Afficher la carte du lieu Bibliothèque Astrid Lindgren et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire