Création de moodtrackers Place Balségur Monflanquin

Création de moodtrackers

Place Balségur Café Culturel Descaratz ancien CFA Monflanquin Lot-et-Garonne

Venez créer un bel outil personnalisé pour suivre votre humeur tout au long de l’année.

Pour petits et grands à partir de 8 ans.

Un moment pour soi ou à partager en famille animé par Clémentine.

Inscription obligatoire

Place Balségur Café Culturel Descaratz ancien CFA Monflanquin 47150 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 87 73 86 67 descaratz@gmail.com

English : Création de moodtrackers

Come and create a beautiful personalized tool to track your mood throughout the year.

For children and adults aged 8 and over.

A moment for yourself or to share with your family, led by Clémentine.

Registration required

