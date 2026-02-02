Création de moodtrackers Place Balségur Monflanquin
Création de moodtrackers Place Balségur Monflanquin samedi 21 février 2026.
Création de moodtrackers
Place Balségur Café Culturel Descaratz ancien CFA Monflanquin Lot-et-Garonne
Venez créer un bel outil personnalisé pour suivre votre humeur tout au long de l’année.
Pour petits et grands à partir de 8 ans.
Un moment pour soi ou à partager en famille animé par Clémentine.
Inscription obligatoire
Place Balségur Café Culturel Descaratz ancien CFA Monflanquin 47150 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 87 73 86 67 descaratz@gmail.com
English : Création de moodtrackers
Come and create a beautiful personalized tool to track your mood throughout the year.
For children and adults aged 8 and over.
A moment for yourself or to share with your family, led by Clémentine.
Registration required
