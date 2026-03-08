CRÉATIONS FLORALES, JEUX & CROCHET Le Burgaud

CRÉATIONS FLORALES, JEUX & CROCHET

LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE Le Burgaud Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-03-10

fin : 2026-03-11

Date(s) :

2026-03-10

La ludothèque La libellule du Burgaud vous propose diverses activités intergénérationnelles.

Au programme jeux, tricot et crochet, créations florales, … .

LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE Le Burgaud 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie marysemenuzzo1@gmail.com

English :

The La libellule toy library in Le Burgaud offers a range of intergenerational activities.

