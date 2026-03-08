CRÉATIONS FLORALES, JEUX & CROCHET Le Burgaud
CRÉATIONS FLORALES, JEUX & CROCHET Le Burgaud mardi 10 mars 2026.
CRÉATIONS FLORALES, JEUX & CROCHET
LUDOTHÈQUE LA LIBELLULE Le Burgaud Haute-Garonne
Début : 2026-03-10
fin : 2026-03-11
2026-03-10
La ludothèque La libellule du Burgaud vous propose diverses activités intergénérationnelles.
Au programme jeux, tricot et crochet, créations florales, … .
marysemenuzzo1@gmail.com
The La libellule toy library in Le Burgaud offers a range of intergenerational activities.
