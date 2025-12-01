Crèche vivante

église Chives Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-27 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-27

Date(s) :

2025-12-27

Un Noël en Langudoc à Bethléem. Crèche vivante.

Suivi par la messe

.

église Chives 17510 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 33 01 68 mairie@chives.fr

English :

A Langudoc Christmas in Bethlehem. Living crib.

Followed by mass

L’événement Crèche vivante Chives a été mis à jour le 2025-12-12 par Destination Vals de Saintonge Charentes Tourisme