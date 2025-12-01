Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Crèche vivante/concerts de noël Le Bourg 90 rue de Cosges Chapelle-Voland

Crèche vivante/concerts de noël Le Bourg 90 rue de Cosges Chapelle-Voland samedi 20 décembre 2025.

Crèche vivante/concerts de noël

Le Bourg 90 rue de Cosges Hangar du foyer rural Chapelle-Voland Jura

Gratuit
Début : 2025-12-20 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-21

Date(s) :
2025-12-20 2025-12-21

Animation d’une crèche vivante et concerts de noël   .

Le Bourg 90 rue de Cosges Hangar du foyer rural Chapelle-Voland 39140 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 81 79 03 52  jacou.franchecomte@gmail.com

