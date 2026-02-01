Crée ton dessin animé

48 Pl des Baillis Rodemack Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-02-25 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-25 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-25

Crée ton propre dessin animé !

À partir de dessins coloriés par les enfants, des dessins animés sont réalisés et transmis à l’issue de l’atelier.

2 thèmes au choix

– Contes des Mille et Une Nuits

– La merEnfants

0 .

48 Pl des Baillis Rodemack 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 51 22 08 bibliothecaire@rodemack-foyer.eu

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Create your own cartoon!

Using drawings colored in by the children, cartoons are created and transmitted at the end of the workshop.

2 themes to choose from:

– Tales from the Arabian Nights

– The Sea

L’événement Crée ton dessin animé Rodemack a été mis à jour le 2026-02-10 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS