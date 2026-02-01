Crée ton dessin animé Rodemack
Crée ton dessin animé Rodemack mercredi 25 février 2026.
Crée ton dessin animé
48 Pl des Baillis Rodemack Moselle
Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-02-25 10:00:00
fin : 2026-02-25 12:00:00
Crée ton propre dessin animé !
À partir de dessins coloriés par les enfants, des dessins animés sont réalisés et transmis à l’issue de l’atelier.
2 thèmes au choix
– Contes des Mille et Une Nuits
– La merEnfants
48 Pl des Baillis Rodemack 57570 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 51 22 08 bibliothecaire@rodemack-foyer.eu
English :
Create your own cartoon!
Using drawings colored in by the children, cartoons are created and transmitted at the end of the workshop.
2 themes to choose from:
– Tales from the Arabian Nights
– The Sea
