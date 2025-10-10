Crenoka Châteauroux
Crenoka Châteauroux samedi 31 janvier 2026.
Crenoka
88 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-01-31
fin : 2026-01-31
Date(s) :
2026-01-31
Impossible de coller une étiquette aux compositions de Crenoka qui doivent autant à la pop, au folk, au dub, au R&B, au rock qu’à l’hyperpop…
Elle fait cohabiter, avec une dose d’intime et d’humour, boîtes à rythmes, guitares et synthétiseurs 1990-2000 bizarroïdes. 5 .
88 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 08 34 34
English :
It’s impossible to put a label on Crenoka’s compositions, which owe as much to pop, folk, dub, R&B and rock as they do to hyperpop?
German :
Crenokas Kompositionen lassen sich nicht in eine Schublade stecken, da sie Pop, Folk, Dub, R&B, Rock und Hyperpop gleichermaßen vereinen
Italiano :
È impossibile attribuire un’etichetta alle composizioni di Crenoka, che devono tanto al pop, al folk, al dub, all’R&B e al rock quanto all’hyperpop?
Espanol :
Es imposible poner una etiqueta a las composiciones de Crenoka, que deben tanto al pop, el folk, el dub, el R&B y el rock como al hiperpop?
L’événement Crenoka Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-10-10 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme