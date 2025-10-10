Crenoka Châteauroux

Crenoka

88 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Châteauroux Indre

Impossible de coller une étiquette aux compositions de Crenoka qui doivent autant à la pop, au folk, au dub, au R&B, au rock qu’à l’hyperpop…

Elle fait cohabiter, avec une dose d’intime et d’humour, boîtes à rythmes, guitares et synthétiseurs 1990-2000 bizarroïdes. 5 .

English :

It’s impossible to put a label on Crenoka’s compositions, which owe as much to pop, folk, dub, R&B and rock as they do to hyperpop?

German :

Crenokas Kompositionen lassen sich nicht in eine Schublade stecken, da sie Pop, Folk, Dub, R&B, Rock und Hyperpop gleichermaßen vereinen

Italiano :

È impossibile attribuire un’etichetta alle composizioni di Crenoka, che devono tanto al pop, al folk, al dub, all’R&B e al rock quanto all’hyperpop?

Espanol :

Es imposible poner una etiqueta a las composiciones de Crenoka, que deben tanto al pop, el folk, el dub, el R&B y el rock como al hiperpop?

