CRISS CROSS BIG BAND Carcassonne vendredi 24 octobre 2025.

Avenue du Président Franklin Roosevelt Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2025-10-24 21:00:00

fin : 2025-10-24 23:00:00

2025-10-24

Comme presque aucun autre big band, le Hamburg Criss Cross Big Band a un son tout à fait unique. Cela est notamment dû au fait que la majorité des morceaux ont été arrangés par Jochen Arp, chef d’orchestre de longue date et fondateur. Début 2022, Nils Gessinger reprend la direction musicale. Les styles musicaux du big band de Hambourg vont du swing au funk et du latin au tango nuevo.

Le répertoire du groupe est en constante expansion. Pendant longtemps, Criss Cross Bigband a été le seul groupe à reprendre également la musique de Miles Davis, Weather Report, Stevie Wonder, les Brecker Brothers et Astor Piazzolla (Tango Nuevo). Bien entendu, divers classiques du jazz font également partie du répertoire.

Avenue du Président Franklin Roosevelt Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 7 78 84 02 02 projets@carcajazz.org

English :

Like almost no other big band, the Hamburg Criss Cross Big Band has a very unique sound. This is partly due to the fact that the majority of the pieces were arranged by long-time conductor and founder Jochen Arp. At the beginning of 2022, Nils Gessinger took over as musical director. The Hamburg big band’s musical styles range from swing to funk and from Latin to tango nuevo.

The band’s repertoire is constantly expanding. For a long time, Criss Cross Bigband was the only band to also cover the music of Miles Davis, Weather Report, Stevie Wonder, the Brecker Brothers and Astor Piazzolla (Tango Nuevo). Of course, various jazz classics are also part of the repertoire.

German :

Wie kaum eine andere Big Band hat die Hamburg Criss Cross Big Band einen ganz eigenen Sound. Das liegt unter anderem daran, dass die meisten Stücke von Jochen Arp, dem langjährigen Bandleader und Gründer, arrangiert wurden. Anfang 2022 übernimmt Nils Gessinger die musikalische Leitung. Die musikalischen Stile der Hamburger Big Band reichen von Swing bis Funk und von Latin bis Tango Nuevo.

Das Repertoire der Band wird ständig erweitert. Lange Zeit war die Criss Cross Bigband die einzige Band, die auch die Musik von Miles Davis, Weather Report, Stevie Wonder, den Brecker Brothers und Astor Piazzolla (Tango Nuevo) coverte. Natürlich gehören auch diverse Jazz-Klassiker zum Repertoire.

Italiano :

Come quasi nessun’altra big band, la Criss Cross Big Band di Amburgo ha un suono davvero unico. Uno dei motivi è che la maggior parte dei brani è stata arrangiata dal direttore e fondatore di lunga data Jochen Arp. All’inizio del 2022, Nils Gessinger ha assunto la direzione musicale. Gli stili musicali della big band di Amburgo spaziano dallo swing al funk e dal latino al tango nuevo.

Il repertorio della band è in continua espansione. Per molto tempo, la Criss Cross Bigband è stata l’unica band a coprire anche la musica di Miles Davis, Weather Report, Stevie Wonder, i Brecker Brothers e Astor Piazzolla (Tango Nuevo). Naturalmente, anche diversi classici del jazz fanno parte del repertorio.

Espanol :

Como casi ninguna otra big band, la Criss Cross Big Band de Hamburgo tiene un sonido muy singular. Una de las razones es que la mayoría de las piezas fueron arregladas por el veterano director y fundador Jochen Arp. A principios de 2022, Nils Gessinger asumió la dirección musical. Los estilos musicales de la big band de Hamburgo van del swing al funk y del latino al tango nuevo.

El repertorio de la banda se amplía constantemente. Durante mucho tiempo, Criss Cross Bigband fue la única banda que también versionaba la música de Miles Davis, Weather Report, Stevie Wonder, los Brecker Brothers y Astor Piazzolla (Tango Nuevo). Por supuesto, varios clásicos del jazz también forman parte del repertorio.

