Croc’créa – Sculpture en argile Médiathèque Odette Dubarry Buchelay
Croc’créa – Sculpture en argile Médiathèque Odette Dubarry Buchelay mardi 22 juillet 2025 .
Croc’créa – Sculpture en argile Mardi 22 juillet, 14h00 Médiathèque Odette Dubarry Yvelines
À partir de 5 ans, sur inscription
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-07-22T14:00:00 – 2025-07-22T16:00:00
Fin : 2025-07-22T14:00:00 – 2025-07-22T16:00:00
Médiathèque Odette Dubarry 16 rue Pasteur 78200 Buchelay Buchelay 78200 Yvelines Île-de-France 0130925774 https://buchelay.bibliossimo.pro/ https://www.facebook.com/LaMediathequeDeBuchelay [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 01 30 92 57 74 »}]
Été culturel
©Mairie de Buchelay