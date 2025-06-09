Croisière commentée dans les marais – Rue du Cotentin Carentan-les-Marais, 9 juin 2025 14:30, Carentan-les-Marais.

Manche

Croisière commentée dans les marais Rue du Cotentin Embarcadère de la Taute Carentan-les-Marais Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-09 14:30:00

fin : 2025-06-09

Date(s) :

2025-06-09

Croisière commentée au cœur des marais. Patrick Fissot, professeur d’histoire à Carentan, présentera le rôle crucial des marais du Cotentin pendant la guerre.

Croisière commentée au cœur des marais. Patrick Fissot, professeur d’histoire à Carentan, présentera le rôle crucial des marais du Cotentin pendant la guerre. .

Rue du Cotentin Embarcadère de la Taute

Carentan-les-Marais 50500 Manche Normandie +33 6 83 60 08 12

English : Croisière commentée dans les marais

Guided cruise through the marshes. Patrick Fissot, history teacher at Carentan, will present the crucial role of the Cotentin marshes during the war.

German :

Kommentierte Kreuzfahrt durch das Herz der Sümpfe. Patrick Fissot, Geschichtslehrer in Carentan, wird die entscheidende Rolle der Sümpfe im Cotentin während des Krieges erläutern.

Italiano :

Crociera guidata attraverso le paludi. Patrick Fissot, insegnante di storia a Carentan, parlerà del ruolo cruciale svolto dalle paludi del Cotentin durante la guerra.

Espanol :

Crucero guiado por las marismas. Patrick Fissot, profesor de historia en Carentan, hablará del papel crucial que desempeñaron las marismas del Cotentin durante la guerra.

L’événement Croisière commentée dans les marais Carentan-les-Marais a été mis à jour le 2025-05-24 par OT Baie du Cotentin