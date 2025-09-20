Cross Triathlon Bulle d’O Monts

Cross Triathlon Bulle d’O Monts samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Cross Triathlon Bulle d’O

Route du Ripault Monts Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-21

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Les 20 et 21 septembre 2025

Les Cross & Dog 37 organisent la deuxième édition de leur compétition de canicross, cani-VTT et cani-trottinette au domaine de Candé à Monts

Les 20 et 21 septembre 2025

Les Cross & Dog 37 organisent la deuxième édition de leur compétition de canicross, cani-VTT et cani-trottinette au domaine de Candé à Monts .

Route du Ripault Monts 37260 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 60 80 32 70 crossanddog37@gmail.com

English :

In the morning, the Triathlon Club de Joué-lès-Tours organizes a triathlon cross in pairs, with a 150m swim, 4km mountain bike and 1.5km run to discover the sport of triathlon without a time limit or ranking, in a shared experience for 2.

In the afternoon, it’s time for the youth cross triathlon.

German :

Der Triathlon Club von Joué-lès-Tours organisiert am Vormittag einen Cross-Triathlon zu zweit. Auf dem Programm stehen 150m Schwimmen, 4km Mountainbike und 1,5km Laufen, um den Triathlon ohne Zeitmessung oder Wertung in einem gemeinsamen Moment zu zweit zu entdecken.

Am Nachmittag findet der Jugend

Italiano :

Al mattino, il Triathlon Club de Joué-lès-Tours organizza un triathlon cross a coppie, con 150 m di nuoto, 4 km di mountain bike e 1,5 km di corsa, per farvi scoprire il triathlon senza cronometro né classifica, condividendo un momento con il vostro partner.

Nel pomeriggio, è il momento del triathl

Espanol :

Por la mañana, el Club de Triatlón de Joué-lès-Tours organiza un triatlón cross por parejas, con 150 m de natación, 4 km de bicicleta de montaña y 1,5 km de carrera a pie para descubrir el triatlón sin cronómetro ni clasificación, compartiendo un momento con tu pareja.

Por la tarde, es el momento d

L’événement Cross Triathlon Bulle d’O Monts a été mis à jour le 2025-09-12 par ADT 37