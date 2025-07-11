Cuisine et veillée jeux – Cholet 11 juillet 2025 18:00

Maine-et-Loire

Cuisine et veillée jeux 13 avenue du Président Kennedy Cholet Maine-et-Loire

Tarif : 4 – 4 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-11 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-11 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-11

Le centre socioculturel Kléidoscope organise une soirée conviviale cuisine puis jeux, pour les enfants 11 ans à 17 ans.

Sur inscription jusqu’au mardi 8 juillet. Infos au 02 41 55 55 84 ou centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

.

13 avenue du Président Kennedy

Cholet 49300 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 55 55 84 centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

English :

The Kléidoscope socio-cultural center is organizing a convivial evening of cooking and games for children aged 11 to 17.

Registration required by Tuesday, July 8. Information on 02 41 55 55 84 or centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

German :

Das soziokulturelle Zentrum Kléidoscope organisiert einen geselligen Abend zum Kochen und anschließenden Spielen für Kinder von 11 bis 17 Jahren.

Anmeldung bis Dienstag, den 8. Juli erforderlich. Infos unter 02 41 55 55 84 oder centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

Italiano :

Il centro sociale e culturale Kléidoscope organizza una serata conviviale di cucina e giochi per ragazzi dagli 11 ai 17 anni.

Iscrizione obbligatoria entro martedì 8 luglio. Informazioni al numero 02 41 55 55 84 o a centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

Espanol :

El centro social y cultural Kléidoscope organiza una velada de convivencia, cocina y juegos para niños de 11 a 17 años.

Inscripción obligatoria antes del martes 8 de julio. Información en el 02 41 55 55 84 o en centre.kleidoscope@gmail.com

L’événement Cuisine et veillée jeux Cholet a été mis à jour le 2025-06-15 par Office de tourisme du Choletais