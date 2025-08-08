Cum’è Voci chants Corses Église de Sainte-Maxime Sainte-Maxime

Cum’è Voci chants Corses Église de Sainte-Maxime Sainte-Maxime vendredi 8 août 2025.

Cum’è Voci chants Corses

Église de Sainte-Maxime 3 place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16 EUR

Début : 2025-08-08 21:00:00

fin : 2025-08-08

2025-08-08

Vivez la magie des chants corses traditionnels avec Cumé’Voci Une expérience musicale authentique qui honore l’histoire et l’esprit de la Corse.

Église de Sainte-Maxime 3 place Mireille de Germond Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

English : Cum’è Voci chants Corses

Experience the magic of traditional Corsican songs with Cumé’Voci:

An authentic musical experience that honors the history and spirit of Corsica.

Cum’è Voci is the meeting of three voices, three worlds, and a single passion: to stir the Corsican soul through song.

Born two years ago as a duo, the project has now been enriched with a third voice, a deep bass, forming a trio with powerful and authentic harmonies.

They perform sacred, secular, and paghjelle songs with emotion, driven by their shared love of tradition and their artistic sensibility.

Touring across France since February 2025, all three seasoned professionals with unique backgrounds, they combine their experiences in a unique project.



Doors open 1 hour before the event

German :

Erleben Sie den Zauber der traditionellen korsischen Gesänge mit Cumé’Voci Ein authentisches Musikerlebnis, das die Geschichte und den Geist Korsikas ehrt.

Italiano : Cum’è Voci chants Corses

Vivi la magia dei canti tradizionali corsi con Cumé’Voci:

Un’esperienza musicale autentica che rende omaggio alla storia e allo spirito della Corsica.

Cum’è Voci è l’incontro di tre voci, tre mondi e un’unica passione: risvegliare l’anima corsa attraverso il canto.

Nati due anni fa come duo, il progetto si è ora arricchito di una terza voce, un basso profondo, formando un trio dalle armonie potenti e autentiche.

Eseguono canti sacri, profani e paghjelle con emozione, guidati dal loro comune amore per la tradizione e dalla loro sensibilità artistica.

In tournée in tutta la Francia da febbraio 2025, i tre professionisti esperti con background unici uniscono le loro esperienze in un progetto unico.



Apertura porte 1 ora prima dell’evento

Espanol :

Viva la magia de las canciones tradicionales corsas con Cumé’Voci Una auténtica experiencia musical que honra la historia y el espíritu de Córcega.

