Cycle de conférences La peinture flamande et hollandaise en huit séances Amiens

Cycle de conférences La peinture flamande et hollandaise en huit séances
3 Place Louis Dewailly Amiens Somme
Cycle de conférence par Pierre Stépanoff
Cloitre Dewailly 18h30
-Jeudi 2 avril Campin, Van Eyck, Van Der Weyden: la Révolution optique.
-Mercredi 8 avril Les primitifs flamands au XVe siècle.
-Jeudi 16 avril Romanistes et maniéristes au XVIe siècle.
-Mardi 28 avril Gueuseries et truculence de Brueghel aux Bentvueghels.
-Mercredi 13 mai Rubens et son siècle.
-Jeudi 28 mai Le siècle d’or aux Pays Bas.
-Jeudi 4 juin Rembrandt et son atelier.
-Jeudi 11 juin Les Fijnschilders, entre illusionnisme et raffinement.
3 Place Louis Dewailly Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 14 00
English :
Series of lectures by Pierre Stépanoff
Cloitre Dewailly 6:30pm
-Thursday April 2: Campin, Van Eyck, Van Der Weyden: the Optical Revolution.
-Wednesday April 8: Flemish primitives in the 15th century.
-Thursday, April 16: Romanists and Mannerists in the 16th century.
-Tuesday, April 28: Gueuseries and truculence from Brueghel to the Bentvueghels.
-Wednesday, May 13: Rubens and his century.
-Thursday, May 28: The Golden Age in the Netherlands.
-Thursday June 4: Rembrandt and his workshop.
-Thursday June 11: The Fijnschilders, between illusionism and refinement.
