Cycle de conférences La peinture flamande et hollandaise en huit séances Amiens

Cycle de conférences La peinture flamande et hollandaise en huit séances

3 Place Louis Dewailly Amiens Somme

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-02

fin : 2026-06-11

Date(s) :

2026-04-02

Cycle de conférence par Pierre Stépanoff

Cloitre Dewailly 18h30

-Jeudi 2 avril Campin, Van Eyck, Van Der Weyden: la Révolution optique.

-Mercredi 8 avril Les primitifs flamands au XVe siècle.

-Jeudi 16 avril Romanistes et maniéristes au XVIe siècle.

-Mardi 28 avril Gueuseries et truculence de Brueghel aux Bentvueghels.

-Mercredi 13 mai Rubens et son siècle.

-Jeudi 28 mai Le siècle d’or aux Pays Bas.

-Jeudi 4 juin Rembrandt et son atelier.

-Jeudi 11 juin Les Fijnschilders, entre illusionnisme et raffinement.

3 Place Louis Dewailly Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 14 00

English :

Series of lectures by Pierre Stépanoff

Cloitre Dewailly 6:30pm

-Thursday April 2: Campin, Van Eyck, Van Der Weyden: the Optical Revolution.

-Wednesday April 8: Flemish primitives in the 15th century.

-Thursday, April 16: Romanists and Mannerists in the 16th century.

-Tuesday, April 28: Gueuseries and truculence from Brueghel to the Bentvueghels.

-Wednesday, May 13: Rubens and his century.

-Thursday, May 28: The Golden Age in the Netherlands.

-Thursday June 4: Rembrandt and his workshop.

-Thursday June 11: The Fijnschilders, between illusionism and refinement.

