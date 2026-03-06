CYCLE DE CONFÉRENCES: LA VÉRITÉ EST-ELLE TOUJOURS CONVAINCANTE? Pollestres

CYCLE DE CONFÉRENCES: LA VÉRITÉ EST-ELLE TOUJOURS CONVAINCANTE?

68 Avenue de l’Hôtel de Ville Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-04-16 19:00:00
Animé par Christian Ferron. Réservation conseillée.
68 Avenue de l’Hôtel de Ville Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 29 82 68  mediatheque@pollestres.com

English :

Hosted by Christian Ferron. Reservations recommended.

