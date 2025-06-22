Cyclisme La Flèche Bigoudène Pont-l’Abbé 22 juin 2025 14:30
Finistère
Cyclisme La Flèche Bigoudène Rue Pierre Volant Pont-l’Abbé Finistère
Début : 2025-06-22 14:30:00
fin : 2025-06-22 17:30:00
2025-06-22
Course cycliste Elite Norauto qui partira de Lesconil passera par Pont-l’Abbé pour une arrivée triomphale avec un circuit Rue Pierre Volant et route de Loctudy, Jean Lautrédou! .
Rue Pierre Volant
Pont-l’Abbé 29120 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 49 09 03 96
L’événement Cyclisme La Flèche Bigoudène Pont-l’Abbé a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par OT Destination Pays Bigouden Sud