Cyclisme La Flèche Bigoudène Pont-l’Abbé 22 juin 2025 14:30

Finistère

Cyclisme La Flèche Bigoudène  Rue Pierre Volant Pont-l’Abbé Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-22 14:30:00
fin : 2025-06-22 17:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-06-22

Course cycliste Elite Norauto qui partira de Lesconil passera par Pont-l’Abbé pour une arrivée triomphale avec un circuit Rue Pierre Volant et route de Loctudy, Jean Lautrédou!   .

Rue Pierre Volant
Pont-l’Abbé 29120 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 49 09 03 96 

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Cyclisme La Flèche Bigoudène Pont-l’Abbé a été mis à jour le 2025-06-16 par OT Destination Pays Bigouden Sud