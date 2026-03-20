Dancing Le Foulon avec Tony Fontaine Bourbonne-les-Bains
Dancing Le Foulon avec Tony Fontaine Bourbonne-les-Bains dimanche 26 avril 2026.
Dancing Le Foulon avec Tony Fontaine
DANCING LE FOULON Bourbonne-les-Bains Haute-Marne
Tarif : 12.5 – 12.5 – 12.5 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-26
fin : 2026-04-26
Date(s) :
2026-04-26
Tout public
Bal animé par TONY FONTAINE .
DANCING LE FOULON Bourbonne-les-Bains 52400 Haute-Marne Grand Est +33 3 25 90 02 57
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Dancing Le Foulon avec Tony Fontaine Bourbonne-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par Antenne de Bourbonne-les-Bains