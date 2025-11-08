Dancing Night Ancien cinéma Mortagne-sur-Gironde
Dancing Night Ancien cinéma Mortagne-sur-Gironde samedi 8 novembre 2025.
Dancing Night
Ancien cinéma 19 Grande Rue Mortagne-sur-Gironde Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-11-08 19:30:00
fin : 2025-11-08
2025-11-08
Organisé par l’Association Anthroposcène
Ouverture des portes à partir de 19h30
Bar et restauration sur place
Ancien cinéma 19 Grande Rue Mortagne-sur-Gironde 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 32 37 84 70
English :
Organized by Association Anthroposcène
Doors open at 7:30 pm
Bar and catering on site
German :
Organisiert von der Association Anthroposcène
Öffnung der Türen ab 19.30 Uhr
Bar und Essen vor Ort
Italiano :
A cura dell’Associazione Anthroposcène
Apertura porte dalle 19.30
Bar e ristorazione in loco
Espanol :
Organizado por la Asociación Anthroposcène
Apertura de puertas a partir de las 19.30 h
Bar y catering in situ
L’événement Dancing Night Mortagne-sur-Gironde a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par Royan Atlantique