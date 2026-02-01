Danse à L’Astrada MARCIAC Marciac

Danse à L’Astrada

MARCIAC L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac Gers

Début : 2026-02-14 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-14

2026-02-14

ÉRECTION

Pierre Rigal

Un homme, étendu au sol, va raconter la longue histoire de son passage de la position couchée à la position debout…l’histoire de l’humanité.

L’homme, un équilibriste ?

Un homme seul, couché, inscrit dans un rectangle vert électrique. Espace-temps indéfini. Un cœur qui pousse, un corps qui cherche. Soulever la mécanique, se dresser, avancer sur des éclats de sons. Par la tête, le bassin, ou les pieds. Tel un homme suspendu au sol qui rêve de marcher en l’air. D’impasses en résolutions, il tente, se trompe, tombe, se risque à nouveau, repoussant toujours plus loin les limites de l’espèce. Tantôt méduse inversée aux tentacules fragiles, tantôt crocodile glissant sans bruit, l’étrange créature s’érige peu à peu sur ses pieds neufs, Icare sans ailes, sorte de cyborg découvrant son double…

Entre odyssée, conte philosophique et récit de science-fiction, érection cherche à suivre le fil de l’évolution humaine. Dans un dispositif épuré, accompagné de sons et vidéos créés en direct, Pierre Rigal danse à la fois

l’homme-animal, l’homme-individu et l’homme-social, trois versions d’une même tentative d’érection.

• Pierre Rigal conception, chorégraphie, création vidéo, interprétation

• Aurélien Bory conception, mise en scène

• Sylvain Chauveau, Joan Cambon, ARCA création son, musique

Spectacle programmé dans le cadre du parcours portrait d’artiste autour de Pierre Rigal en partenariat avec CIRCA.

Retrouvez HASARD de Pierre Rigal à CIRCA, jeudi 6 mars 2025.

50 % de réduction sur le tarif plein pour le deuxième spectacle réservé à CIRCA ou L’ASTRADA .

English :

ELECTIONS

Pierre Rigal

A man, lying on the ground, tells the long story of his transition from lying down to standing up…the story of humanity.

Is man a tightrope walker?

A single man, lying down, inscribed in an electric green rectangle. Undefined space-time. A heart that pushes, a body that seeks. Lifting the mechanics, standing up, moving forward on bursts of sound. By the head, the pelvis, or the feet. Like a man suspended from the ground, dreaming of walking on air. From dead end to resolution, he tries, makes a mistake, falls, risks himself again, always pushing back the limits of the species. Part inverted jellyfish with fragile tentacles, part noiselessly gliding crocodile, the strange creature gradually stands on his new feet, a wingless Icarus, a kind of cyborg discovering his double?

Somewhere between an odyssey, a philosophical tale and a science-fiction story, Erection seeks to follow the thread of human evolution. In a streamlined set-up, accompanied by live sound and video, Pierre Rigal dances the human-animal, the human-animal, the human-animal and the human-animal

man-animal, man-individual and man-social, three versions of the same attempt at erection.

