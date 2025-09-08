Danse Almataha Espace Georges Sadoul Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Danse Almataha Espace Georges Sadoul Saint-Dié-des-Vosges mardi 17 mars 2026.

Danse Almataha

Espace Georges Sadoul 26-28 quai Sadi Carnot Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges

Début : Mardi Mardi 2026-03-17 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-17

Cie Zahrbat Chorégraphe Brahim Bouchelaghem. Avec Moustapha Bellal, Sofiane Chalal, Alhouseyni N’Diaye. Quand l’énergie étincelante du hip-hop rencontre la poésie de la marionnette, on assiste à un véritable petit bijou à voir avec toute la famille ! Brahim Bouchelaghem, grande figure du hip-hop, nous embarque dans un univers onirique autour d’une création originale mêlant danse, marionnettes et théâtre d’objet ! Trois danseurs s’emparent du plateau pour raconter un récit initiatique émouvant les petits et les grands. Ils mettent en mouvement une marionnette nommée Shorty et divers objets en papier et en carton au rythme d’une musique envoûtante aux influences électroniques, hip-hop et jazz. Métaphore de nos hésitations et de nos apprentissages,

Brahim Bouchelaghem y explore le mythe du labyrinthe. Nous y retrouvons la figure du Minotaure, celle d’Ariane et son fil, comme lien avec la liberté, ou encore Icare et son désir d’envol. Dès 5 ans.Tout public

Espace Georges Sadoul 26-28 quai Sadi Carnot Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 56 14 09

English :

Cie Zahrbat Choreographer: Brahim Bouchelaghem. With Moustapha Bellal, Sofiane Chalal, Alhouseyni N?Diaye. When the sparkling energy of hip-hop meets the poetry of puppetry, we’re treated to a real gem for the whole family! Brahim Bouchelaghem, a leading figure in hip-hop, takes us on a dreamlike journey through an original creation combining dance, puppetry and object theater! Three dancers take to the stage to tell a moving tale of initiation for young and old alike. They set in motion a puppet named Shorty and a variety of paper and cardboard objects, to the rhythm of an enchanting soundtrack with electronic, hip-hop and jazz influences. A metaphor for our hesitations and learning,

Brahim Bouchelaghem explores the myth of the labyrinth. We encounter the figure of the Minotaur, Ariadne and her thread as a link to freedom, and Icarus and his desire to take flight. Ages 5 and up.

German :

Cie Zahrbat Choreograph: Brahim Bouchelaghem. Mit: Moustapha Bellal, Sofiane Chalal, Alhouseyni N?Diaye. Wenn die funkelnde Energie des Hip-Hop auf die Poesie der Marionette trifft, entsteht ein wahres kleines Juwel, das man mit der ganzen Familie sehen kann! Brahim Bouchelaghem, eine große Persönlichkeit des Hip-Hop, entführt uns in eine Traumwelt, in der er eine originelle Kreation aus Tanz, Marionetten und Objekttheater geschaffen hat! Drei Tänzer erobern die Bühne, um eine bewegende Initiationsgeschichte für Groß und Klein zu erzählen. Sie bewegen eine Marionette namens Shorty und verschiedene Objekte aus Papier und Pappe im Rhythmus einer fesselnden Musik mit Einflüssen aus Elektronik, Hip-Hop und Jazz. Eine Metapher für unser Zögern und unser Lernen,

Brahim Bouchelaghem erforscht darin den Mythos des Labyrinths. Wir begegnen der Figur des Minotaurus, der Ariadne und ihrem Faden als Verbindung zur Freiheit oder auch Ikarus und seinem Wunsch zu fliegen. Ab 5 Jahren.

Italiano :

Cie Zahrbat Coreografo: Brahim Bouchelaghem. Con Moustapha Bellal, Sofiane Chalal, Alhouseyni N’Diaye. Quando l’energia frizzante dell’hip-hop incontra la poesia del teatro di figura, nasce un vero gioiello per tutta la famiglia! Brahim Bouchelaghem, figura di spicco dell’hip-hop, ci accompagna in un viaggio onirico attraverso una creazione originale che unisce danza, marionette e teatro d’oggetti! Tre danzatori salgono sul palco per raccontare una commovente storia di iniziazione per grandi e piccini. Mettono in movimento una marionetta chiamata Shorty e una varietà di oggetti di carta e cartone al ritmo di una musica incantata con influenze elettroniche, hip-hop e jazz. Una metafora delle nostre esitazioni e del nostro apprendimento,

Brahim Bouchelaghem esplora il mito del labirinto. Ritroviamo la figura del Minotauro, Arianna e il suo filo come legame con la libertà, Icaro e il suo desiderio di spiccare il volo. A partire dai 5 anni.

Espanol :

Cie Zahrbat Coreógrafo: Brahim Bouchelaghem. Con Moustapha Bellal, Sofiane Chalal, Alhouseyni N’Diaye. Cuando la energía chispeante del hip-hop se une a la poesía de las marionetas, ¡se crea una auténtica joya para disfrute de toda la familia! Brahim Bouchelaghem, gran figura del hip-hop, nos lleva a un viaje onírico a través de una creación original que combina danza, marionetas y teatro de objetos Tres bailarines suben al escenario para contar una conmovedora historia de iniciación para grandes y pequeños. Ponen en movimiento una marioneta llamada Shorty y diversos objetos de papel y cartón al ritmo de una música hechizante con influencias electrónicas, hip-hop y jazz. Una metáfora de nuestras dudas y aprendizajes,

Brahim Bouchelaghem explora el mito del laberinto. Encontramos la figura del Minotauro, Ariadna y su hilo como vínculo con la libertad, e Ícaro y su deseo de emprender el vuelo. A partir de 5 años.

