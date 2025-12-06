Danse Atelier Géant avec Ayelen Parolin Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle La Rochelle

Danse Atelier Géant avec Ayelen Parolin

Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle 14 Rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 7 – 7 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 11:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Au lendemain des représentations de Simple de Ayelen Parolin, à La Coursive, scène nationale de La Rochelle, Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle chamboule son agenda pour vous proposer de passer un moment en mouvement avec la chorégraphe.

.

Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle 14 Rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com

English : Dance Atelier Géant avec Ayelen Parolin

The day after the performances of Ayelen Parolin’s Simple, at La Coursive, scène nationale de La Rochelle, Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle has turned its schedule upside down to invite you to spend a moment in movement with the choreographer.

German : Tanz Atelier Géant avec Ayelen Parolin

Am Tag nach den Aufführungen von Simple von Ayelen Parolin in La Coursive, scène nationale de La Rochelle, stellt Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle seinen Terminkalender auf den Kopf, um Ihnen einen bewegten Moment mit der Choreografin zu ermöglichen.

Italiano :

All’indomani delle rappresentazioni di Simple di Ayelen Parolin a La Coursive, scène nationale de La Rochelle, Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle, stravolge il suo programma per invitarvi a trascorrere un momento di movimento con la coreografa.

Espanol : Danza Atelier Géant avec Ayelen Parolin

Al día siguiente de las representaciones de Simple de Ayelen Parolin en La Coursive, scène nationale de La Rochelle, Mille Plateaux, CCN La Rochelle, da la vuelta a su agenda para invitarle a pasar un momento en movimiento con la coreógrafa.

L’événement Danse Atelier Géant avec Ayelen Parolin La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2025-10-23 par Nous La Rochelle