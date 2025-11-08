Danse Beauséjour Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Danse Beauséjour

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-08 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-08

Date(s) :

2025-11-08

Quinze corps dansants, jeunes ou vieillissants, envahissent la scène dans un partage des genres dont Mourad Merzouki a le secret.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 20 23 23 23 billetterie@ste-maxime.fr

English : Dance: Beauséjour

Fifteen dancing bodies, young and old, invade the stage in a sharing of genres that Mourad Merzouki has the secret of. With an energy and generosity that are his trademark, and a tender look at the passing of time… From burlesque situations to tender effusions, the piece takes on the appearance of a guinguette where it is good to meet and dance, whatever your age!



Hip hop, breakdance, moonwalk, contemporary and even a few tango steps, the choreographer has long since abolished the boundaries between choreographic writings. Today he goes even further by freeing himself from formatted representations of the body: here the young people display an impeccable silhouette and develop fiery gestures, the others have paunches and gray hair, squeezed into retro clothes, weighed down by their excess pounds. The magic happens from their first meeting, transcended by the electro music of the Franco-Swiss and Argentinian duo Müller & Makaroff (Gotan Project) who already composed the music for his Danse des jeux. The art of cross-dressing plays out in full in a human comedy with a deliberately humorous tone and an offbeat look, with a title that is a nod to the Beauséjour neighborhood where the choreographer grew up in Saint-Priest. In his fifties, he approaches the theme of old age without nostalgia but with tenderness, making bodies speak with poetry, lightness and sensitivity.

Italiano : Danza: Beauséjour

Quindici corpi danzanti, giovani e meno giovani, invadono il palco in una condivisione di generi di cui Mourad Merzouki ha il segreto. Con un’energia e una generosità che sono il suo marchio di fabbrica, e uno sguardo tenero sullo scorrere del tempo… Dalle situazioni burlesque alle tenere effusioni, lo spettacolo assume le sembianze di una guinguette dove è bello incontrarsi e ballare, a qualsiasi età!



Hip hop, breakdance, moonwalk, danza contemporanea e persino qualche passo di tango, il coreografo ha da tempo abolito i confini tra le scritture coreografiche. Oggi si spinge ancora oltre, liberandosi dalle rappresentazioni formate del corpo: qui i giovani sfoggiano una silhouette impeccabile e sviluppano gesti focosi, gli altri hanno pance e capelli grigi, strizzati in abiti retrò, appesantiti dai chili di troppo. La magia avviene fin dal loro primo incontro, trascesa dalla musica elettronica del duo franco-svizzero-argentino Müller & Makaroff (Gotan Project) che aveva già composto la musica per la sua Danse des jeux. L’arte del travestitismo si esprime appieno in una commedia umana dal tono volutamente umoristico e dall’aspetto anticonformista, con un titolo che strizza l’occhio al quartiere di Beauséjour, dove il coreografo è cresciuto a Saint-Priest. A cinquant’anni, affronta il tema della vecchiaia senza nostalgia ma con tenerezza, facendo parlare i corpi con poesia, leggerezza e sensibilità.

